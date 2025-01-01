$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
S FWD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,254KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F73HUA65334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,254 KM
Vehicle Description
S FWD 4dr cLASSIC wHITE ON bLACK ! Handles great Needs Alternator Selling As Is here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where "Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
