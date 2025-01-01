Menu
S FWD 4dr cLASSIC wHITE ON bLACK ! Handles great Needs Alternator Selling As Is here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2017 Ford Escape

202,254 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

S FWD 4dr

12385179

2017 Ford Escape

S FWD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,254KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F73HUA65334

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,254 KM

S FWD 4dr cLASSIC wHITE ON bLACK ! Handles great Needs Alternator Selling As Is here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where "Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2017 Ford Escape