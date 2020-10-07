Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Accident Free Lease Return Turbocharged Telematics Canadian Vehicle Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Ford Factory Warranty Top Condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.