Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD+GPS+Leather+Roof+ApplePlay+ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD+GPS+Leather+Roof+ApplePlay+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6218964
  • Stock #: SP2316
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GDXHUB68887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Lease Return From Ford Canada, Canadian Vehicle! Balance of Ford Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

SE 4WD Turbo+Panoramic Sunroof+Touch Screen+Apple & Android CarPlay+Rear View Camera+Heated Power Leather Seats+A/C+2 Keys+Brand New Rear Brake Pads & Rotors+Balance of Ford Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 Kms

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$21,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 Kms

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

-> Brand New Rear Brake Pads & Rotors

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:0 0 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Lease Return
Turbocharged
Telematics
Canadian Vehicle
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Top Condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 43,000 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 53...
 111,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Legacy 2...
 53,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory