$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-473-7888
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Empire Auto Group
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
115,147KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9079885
- Stock #: S5599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
TURBO CHARGED
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
roof luggage rack
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
DUAL – AC
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
CLOTH SEATSMP3 INPUT JACK
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto West
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9