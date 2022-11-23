$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9395554

9395554 Stock #: E4428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 102,900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.