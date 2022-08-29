$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Expedition
XLT*8 PASSENGER*V6*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
218,879KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 1FMJU1JT7HEA59595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 218,879 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
