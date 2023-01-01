Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

177,119 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,119KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10286673
  Stock #: E4857

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # E4857
  Mileage 177,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Explorer or just a Ford Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Explorers or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD EXPLORER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD EXPLORER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Explorer
* Finished in Blue, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
DUAL – AC
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

