2017 Ford Explorer

58,454 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

58,454KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5845554
  • Stock #: "
  • VIN: 1FM5K7D80HGD45648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,454 KM

Vehicle Description

| STUNNING LOOKS, SATISFYING PERFORMANCE, AND TOP-NOTCH SAFETY *Power and Heated Seats *Navigation System *Power Roof *Alloys Wheels *Responsive Acceleration *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

