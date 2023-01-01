2017 Ford Explorer

$41,999 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 8 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9454642

9454642 Stock #: E4452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 87,821 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.