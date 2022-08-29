Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 8 7 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9137608

9137608 Stock #: 2704

2704 VIN: 1FTFW1EF2HFA15409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 160,877 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

