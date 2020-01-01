Menu
2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW King Ranch

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW King Ranch

Highbury Ford

1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5

1-866-945-2272

  • 27,155KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501542
  • Stock #: ED22280U
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT9HED22280
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4WD Crew Cab 160"" King Ranch

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Diesel Fuel
  • A/T
  • 6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highbury Ford

Highbury Ford

1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5

