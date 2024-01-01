Menu
2017 Ford Focus

98,134 KM

$CALL

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
98,134KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3K20HL320870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV, PARTITION, SHELVES, CAM, MINIVAN, 4 CYL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan NV200 SV, PARTITION, SHELVES, CAM, MINIVAN, 4 CYL, CERT 219,442 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES, ONLY 28KMS, AUTO, 4X4, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES, ONLY 28KMS, AUTO, 4X4, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 29,059 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTec, DIESEL, WARRANTY, WELL MAINTAINED for sale in London, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTec, DIESEL, WARRANTY, WELL MAINTAINED 0 $11,495 + tax & lic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Ford Focus