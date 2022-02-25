2017 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 5 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8422830

8422830 Stock #: 1199

1199 VIN: IFADP3F22HL293004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,546 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.