2017 Ford Fusion

121,887 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

BACKUP CAM*SUNROOF

2017 Ford Fusion

BACKUP CAM*SUNROOF

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  • Listing ID: 5336639
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H73HR210374

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,887KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,887 KM

Vehicle Description


RATES AS LOW AS 4.99 % (oac), with AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS FOR ANY BUDGETS. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOMED


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

