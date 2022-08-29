Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

133,220 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium

2017 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,220KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9084616
  Stock #: E4252

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # E4252
  Mileage 133,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Fusion or just a Ford Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Fusions or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD FUSION!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD FUSION INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Fusion
* Finished in White, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
HD Radio
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
LEATHER
TURBO CHARGED
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
DUAL – AC
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

