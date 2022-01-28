$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Target Auto Centre
519-936-5675
2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
74,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8267991
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH0H5308425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4