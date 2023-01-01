Menu
2017 Ford Taurus

198,358 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Ford Taurus

2017 Ford Taurus

LIMITED*LEATHER*AWD*TOP OF THE LINE*CERTIFIED

2017 Ford Taurus

LIMITED*LEATHER*AWD*TOP OF THE LINE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,358KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10441527
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1FAHP2J87HG105044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,358 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

