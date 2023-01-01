2017 Ford Taurus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 8 , 3 5 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10441527

10441527 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 1FAHP2J87HG105044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 198,358 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.