Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2017 Ford Taurus
LIMITED*LEATHER*AWD*TOP OF THE LINE*CERTIFIED
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
198,358KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10441527
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1FAHP2J87HG105044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,358 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4