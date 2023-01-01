Menu
2017 GMC Savana

167,000 KM

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2017 GMC Savana

2017 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 135"

2017 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409304
  • Stock #: 3059A
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF2H1155162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

