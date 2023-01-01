$23,991+ tax & licensing
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2017 GMC Savana
RWD 2500 135"
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
167,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10409304
- Stock #: 3059A
- VIN: 1GTW7AFF2H1155162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
