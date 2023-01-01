Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra

149,542 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra

2017 GMC Sierra

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra

SLE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9788383
  • Stock #: E4630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4630
  • Mileage 149,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Sierra or just a Gmc Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Sierras or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC SIERRA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC SIERRA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Sierra
* Finished in Red, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

6 PASSENGER
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
4WD
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
DUAL – AC
CLOTH SEATSMP3 CAPABILITY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2017 GMC Sierra SLE
 149,542 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 205,059 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-350 CABE...
 127,799 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory