2017 GMC Sierra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 5 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9788383

9788383 Stock #: E4630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4630

Mileage 149,542 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards Xenon Headlights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Seating 6 PASSENGER Power Driver Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Hard Top 4WD Electric Mirrors VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles DUAL – AC CLOTH SEATSMP3 CAPABILITY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.