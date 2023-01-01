$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2017 GMC Sierra
SLE
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
149,542KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9788383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4630
- Mileage 149,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
4WD
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
DUAL – AC
CLOTH SEATSMP3 CAPABILITY
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4