$13,991+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
AWD SLE2
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLTEK5H6203468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
