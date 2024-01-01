Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Terrain

124,000 KM

Details Features

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE2

Watch This Vehicle
12013363

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE2

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1734110734
  2. 1734110736
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLTEK5H6203468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC for sale in London, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 67,000 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi A5 Convertible Technik S-Line Quattro for sale in London, ON
2015 Audi A5 Convertible Technik S-Line Quattro 101,000 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA 4WD for sale in London, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA 4WD 144,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain