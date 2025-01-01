Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Terrain

124,162 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE, AWD, ONLY 124KMS, SUNROOF, CAM, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12226464

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE, AWD, ONLY 124KMS, SUNROOF, CAM, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1740702620
  2. 1740702623
  3. 1740702626
  4. 1740702628
  5. 1740702631
  6. 1740702634
  7. 1740702637
  8. 1740702640
  9. 1740702643
  10. 1740702645
  11. 1740702648
  12. 1740702652
  13. 1740702655
  14. 1740702657
  15. 1740702660
  16. 1740702663
  17. 1740702666
  18. 1740702668
  19. 1740702670
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,162KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GKFLTEK2H6211849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,162 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, DIESEL, WAGON, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, DIESEL, WAGON, AS IS 221,725 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS, MANUAL, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS, MANUAL, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 202,342 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Tesla Model S 100D, AWD, MCU2, FACTORY WARRANTY, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Tesla Model S 100D, AWD, MCU2, FACTORY WARRANTY, CERTIFIED 235,353 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain