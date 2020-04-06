Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE - Certified

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE - Certified

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,467KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4845312
  • Stock #: 128766
  • VIN: 2GKALNEK7H6285273
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

The GMC Terrain features a long list of comfort and convenience features. This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today in London.

Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 89,467 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Theft deterrent system
  • Spare tire and wheel
  • Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Wipers, front intermittent with washers
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
  • Exhaust, single
  • Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Suspension, soft ride
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
  • Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
  • Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
  • Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
  • Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
  • Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
  • Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
  • Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack
  • Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
  • Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
  • Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Luggage rails, Charcoal
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic front-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
  • E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable on FWD (TLF26-1/TLH26) models.)
  • OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

