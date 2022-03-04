Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

111,109 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

111,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8624696
  • Stock #: m12
  • VIN: 2gkflte3xh6175076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # m12
  • Mileage 111,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

