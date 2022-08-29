2017 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9192469

9192469 VIN: 2GKALNEK8H6184999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour NAVY

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

