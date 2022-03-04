Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

108,000 KM

Details Features

$58,991

+ tax & licensing
Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Denali 4WD 7Passenger

Location

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8482023
  • Stock #: 7555
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6HR123730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

