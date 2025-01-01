Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

80,950 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12085504

2017 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1736646994
  2. 1736646997
  3. 1736647002
  4. 1736647007
  5. 1736647013
  6. 1736647016
  7. 1736647022
  8. 1736647028
  9. 1736647036
  10. 1736647039
  11. 1736647042
  12. 1736647045
  13. 1736647048
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,950KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5HD1KKDA4HB654598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # M14A
  • Mileage 80,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2002 Honda CR-V EX, AWD, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2002 Honda CR-V EX, AWD, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, AS IS 168,291 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 58,000KMS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 58,000KMS, AS IS 58,641 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide ULTRA CLASSIC, 96CI, 6SPD, EXHAUST, RUNS GREAT for sale in London, ON
2008 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide ULTRA CLASSIC, 96CI, 6SPD, EXHAUST, RUNS GREAT 41,359 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited