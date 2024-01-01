Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra

46,550 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra

107 CI, 6 SPEED, TOURING, LOADED, AS IS

Watch This Vehicle
11993019

2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra

107 CI, 6 SPEED, TOURING, LOADED, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1733535833
  2. 1733535834
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,550KM
Good Condition
VIN 5HD1KGDA8HB610780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 46,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2002 Toyota Corolla for sale in London, ON
2002 Toyota Corolla 87,851 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul EX, AUTO, ONLY 159KMS, ALLOYS, CAM, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Kia Soul EX, AUTO, ONLY 159KMS, ALLOYS, CAM, CERTIFIED 159,403 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Acura MDX for sale in London, ON
2009 Acura MDX 306,277 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra