Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra

46,555 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra

107 CI, 6 SPEED, TOURING, LOADED, AS IS

Watch This Vehicle
12001471

2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra

107 CI, 6 SPEED, TOURING, LOADED, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1733845341
  2. 1733845343
  3. 1733845346
  4. 1733845348
  5. 1733845351
  6. 1733845355
  7. 1733845358
  8. 1733845363
  9. 1733845367
  10. 1733845370
  11. 1733845373
  12. 1733845375
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,555KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5HD1KGDA8HB610780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 46,555 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Kawasaki KLR650 ADVENTURE, RELIABLE, MIDSIZE, LIGHT DAMAGE for sale in London, ON
2016 Kawasaki KLR650 ADVENTURE, RELIABLE, MIDSIZE, LIGHT DAMAGE 13,647 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata GL, WELL MAINTAINED, RUNS GREAT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2010 Hyundai Sonata GL, WELL MAINTAINED, RUNS GREAT, AS IS 223,647 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, ONLY 86,000KMS, 1 OWNER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, ONLY 86,000KMS, 1 OWNER, CERTIFIED 86,420 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra