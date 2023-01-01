Menu
2017 Honda Accord

182,244 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Hybrid Touring

2017 Honda Accord

Hybrid Touring

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

182,244KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10426839
  • Stock #: E4552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 182,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Accord or just a Honda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Sedans in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA ACCORD!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA ACCORD INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Accord
* Finished in Black, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

