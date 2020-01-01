Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Rust module, Paint protection, Leather protection, Extended warranty, Lane keep assist, Collision mitigation braking system, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Navigation System, Remote Engine Starter Key Fob.



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Odometer is 19195 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!



Crystal Black Pearl 2017 Honda Accord Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V





* Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

