2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring V6, Winter tires, Extended warranty

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,657KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4509120
  • Stock #: 7161B
  • VIN: 1HGCR3F9XHA801360
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Rust module, Paint protection, Leather protection, Extended warranty, Lane keep assist, Collision mitigation braking system, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Navigation System, Remote Engine Starter Key Fob.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 19195 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!

Crystal Black Pearl 2017 Honda Accord Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V


All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail.
We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

