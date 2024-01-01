Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=https://autoapprovers.com/?source_id=2 target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic or just a Honda Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Coupes in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Honda Civics or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options that you will enjoy.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic<br/> * Finished in Red, makes this Honda look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2017 Honda Civic

190,943 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12006454

2017 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,943KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5898
  • Mileage 190,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic or just a Honda Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civics or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic
* Finished in Red, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2017 Honda Civic EX for sale in London, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX 190,943 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Macan GTS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - BOSE SURROUND SOUND - PANERAMIC ROOF for sale in London, ON
2018 Porsche Macan GTS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - BOSE SURROUND SOUND - PANERAMIC ROOF 125,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL for sale in London, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL 43,935 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic