Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

167,000 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

LX+New Tires

Watch This Vehicle
12483280

2017 Honda Civic

LX+New Tires

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1746216755
  2. 1746216764
  3. 1746216748
  4. 1746216752
  5. 1746216741
  6. 1746216750
  7. 1746216759
  8. 1746216758
  9. 1746216762
  10. 1746216750
  11. 1746216755
  12. 1746216759
  13. 1746216760
  14. 1746216762
  15. 1746216752
  16. 1746216740
  17. 1746216742
  18. 1746216759
  19. 1746216762
  20. 1746216759
  21. 1746216764
  22. 1746216759
  23. 1746216747
  24. 1746216757
  25. 1746216748
  26. 1746216737
  27. 1746216761
  28. 1746216741
  29. 1746216762
  30. 1746216759
  31. 1746216742
  32. 1746216747
  33. 1746216759
  34. 1746216744
  35. 1746216745
  36. 1746216741
  37. 1746216743
  38. 1746216758
  39. 1746216742
  40. 1746216763
  41. 1746216760
  42. 1746216758
  43. 1746216747
  44. 1746216736
  45. 1746216742
  46. 1746216739
  47. 1746216761
  48. 1746216742
  49. 1746216751
  50. 1746216750
  51. 1746216737
  52. 1746216751
  53. 1746216761
  54. 1746216735
  55. 1746216750
  56. 1746216741
  57. 1746216761
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SHHFK7H22HU300668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3860
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo+New Tires+Wheels+Roof+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo+New Tires+Wheels+Roof+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX 93,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT+Camera+Remote Start+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT+Camera+Remote Start+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX 76,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Preferred HYBIRD+New Tires+Brakes+Roof+CLEANCARFAX for sale in London, ON
2020 Hyundai IONIQ Preferred HYBIRD+New Tires+Brakes+Roof+CLEANCARFAX 115,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 Honda Civic