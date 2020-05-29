Menu
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2017 Honda Civic

Coupe

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,865KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5048319
  • Stock #: FS:13296
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B90HH450853
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery Canada's Most Sold Car *Navigation *Power Roof *Backup Cam *Honda LaneWatch *Wireless Cellphone Charging *Heated Seats *Gas Saver *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safest Car in Its Class APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Electronic Compass
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Email Dealer

