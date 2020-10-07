Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

130,240 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

TOURING*TURBO*NAV*BACKUP CAM*SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

TOURING*TURBO*NAV*BACKUP CAM*SUNROOF

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1602250617
  2. 1602250617
  3. 1602250617
  4. 1602250617
  5. 1602250617
  6. 1602250617
  7. 1602250617
  8. 1602250617
  9. 1602250617
  10. 1602250617
  11. 1602250617
  12. 1602250617
  13. 1602250617
  14. 1602250617
  15. 1602250617
  16. 1602250617
  17. 1602250617
  18. 1602250617
  19. 1602250617
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,240KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5850930
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B96HH451540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 130,240 KM

Vehicle Description


Get Pre-Approved in Minutes!


___________________________________________


✅ GREAT CREDIT


✅ GOOD CREDIT


✅ BAD CREDIT


✅ SECOND CHANCE CREDIT


✅ NO CREDIT


✅ REPO'S


✅ DIVORCE


✅ BANKRUPTCY


✅ PENSION & DISABILITY


✅ SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS


✅ COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!...


APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS-FREE LOAN. 


OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK  HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2015 Chrysler 200 A/...
 144,677 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 156,762 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,225 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory