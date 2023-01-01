$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 0 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9623569

9623569 Stock #: E4551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 109,089 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Connectivity Seating 5 Passenger Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Keyless GO MP3 Capability VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.