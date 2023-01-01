Menu
2017 Honda Civic

109,089 KM

Details Description Features

EX

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

109,089KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623569
  • Stock #: E4551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic or just a Honda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civics or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic
* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Power Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
MP3 Capability
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

