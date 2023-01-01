Menu
2017 Honda Civic Coupe

90,053 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Honda Civic Coupe

2017 Honda Civic Coupe

EX*ONLY 90KMS*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*AUTO*CERTIFIED

2017 Honda Civic Coupe

EX*ONLY 90KMS*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*AUTO*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,053KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9564361
  Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: 2HGFC3B49HH452220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,053 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

