$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD+NewBrakes+Roof+AdaptiveCruise+CleanCarfax
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ø Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $19,999
Ø SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY
Ø Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Ø Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
Ø You’ll get a trustworthy Honda CR-V EX-L AWD
Ø 100+ Vehicles in ONE location
Ø Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Ø Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Ø Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Ø Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Ø Every Vehicle Comes With:
> Safety Certificate
> 200- Point Inspection
> Brake Service & Paint Protection
> 90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty
> Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter
> Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
> Free Carfax History Verified Report
> 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)
> Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
Ø This CR-V EX-L is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist (Honda Sense): Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!
Ø This CR-V has BRAND NEW Front Brake Pads & Rotors
Ø This CR-V has BRAND NEW Rear Brake Rotors
Ø We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!
Ø WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
