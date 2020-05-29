Menu
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring+AWD+GPS+Pano Roof+Leather+Blind Spot+Camer

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring+AWD+GPS+Pano Roof+Leather+Blind Spot+Camer

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135453
  • Stock #: S103101
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H92HH104444
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2017 Honda CR-V Touring All Wheel Drive - Finance for $83 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Include: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Honda Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Honda Canada --- Engine Size: 1.5L 4 Cylinders Turbo AWD --- Only 46,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$27,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Brakes

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Honda Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • POWER LIFT GATE
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Turbo
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • ONE OWNER
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • 4WD
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • TOURING
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Radar Cruise Control
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • LED Lights
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Pano Sunroof
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Clean CarFax Report
  • All Wheel Drvie
  • 1.5L VVT 4 Cylinders Turbo

