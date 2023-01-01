Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX+Apple Carplay+Camera+Remote Start+Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX+Apple Carplay+Camera+Remote Start+Heated Seats

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1682955596
  2. 1682955600
  3. 1682955603
  4. 1682955607
  5. 1682955610
  6. 1682955614
  7. 1682955618
  8. 1682955622
  9. 1682955627
  10. 1682955631
  11. 1682955634
  12. 1682955637
  13. 1682955645
  14. 1682955649
  15. 1682955652
  16. 1682955655
  17. 1682955659
  18. 1682955664
  19. 1682955668
  20. 1682955676
  21. 1682955683
  22. 1682955689
  23. 1682955695
  24. 1682955701
  25. 1682955707
  26. 1682955713
  27. 1682955719
  28. 1682955725
  29. 1682955731
  30. 1682955736
  31. 1682955742
  32. 1682955747
  33. 1682955753
  34. 1682955758
  35. 1682955764
  36. 1682955774
  37. 1682955781
  38. 1682955787
  39. 1682955793
  40. 1682955798
  41. 1682955804
  42. 1682955811
  43. 1682955817
  44. 1682955824
  45. 1682955830
  46. 1682955836
  47. 1682955842
  48. 1682955849
  49. 1682955855
  50. 1682955863
  51. 1682955870
  52. 1682955876
  53. 1682955884
  54. 1682955890
  55. 1682955896
  56. 1682955906
  57. 1682955915
  58. 1682955921
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9899573
  • Stock #: SP3036
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H37HH000604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 6.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

LX+Rear View Camera+Apple CarPlay+Android Auto+Heated Seats+Kelyless Entry+2 Keys+Engine Remote Start+USB Input

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$26,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2017 Honda CR-V LX+A...
 90,000 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar XE 35t S...
 64,000 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA Es...
 57,000 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory