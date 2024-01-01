Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Pilot

335,535 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Pilot

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1724504785
  2. 1724504791
  3. 1724504797
  4. 1724504803
  5. 1724504813
  6. 1724504821
  7. 1724504826
  8. 1724504829
  9. 1724504834
  10. 1724504839
  11. 1724504844
  12. 1724504850
  13. 1724504855
  14. 1724504858
  15. 1724504864
  16. 1724504869
  17. 1724504875
  18. 1724504878
  19. 1724504882
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
335,535KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H78HB503262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 335,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 71,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 71,000KMS, CERTIFIED 71,315 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser TOURING, ONLY 178KMS, TRADE IN, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser TOURING, ONLY 178KMS, TRADE IN, AS IS SPECIAL 178,382 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford F-150 157,416 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot