Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Accent

170,357 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE HATCHBACK, AUTO, ONLY 170KMS, 4CYL, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12399024

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE HATCHBACK, AUTO, ONLY 170KMS, 4CYL, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1744330507
  2. 1744330510
  3. 1744330512
  4. 1744330515
  5. 1744330517
  6. 1744330519
  7. 1744330522
  8. 1744330525
  9. 1744330527
  10. 1744330529
  11. 1744330532
  12. 1744330534
  13. 1744330537
  14. 1744330539
  15. 1744330541
  16. 1744330543
  17. 1744330546
  18. 1744330548
  19. 1744330551
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,357KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCT5AEOHU331897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,357 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, 4X4, CREW CAB, OILED, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, 4X4, CREW CAB, OILED, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED 240,178 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 78KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Lincoln MKZ LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 78KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 78,943 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi A6 3.0L PROGRESSIVE, LOADED, ONLY 79KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Audi A6 3.0L PROGRESSIVE, LOADED, ONLY 79KMS, CERTIFIED 79,184 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent