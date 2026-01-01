Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Accent

137,241 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 137KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13486628

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 137KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1768685064763
  2. 1768685065242
  3. 1768685065672
  4. 1768685066109
  5. 1768685066552
  6. 1768685066982
  7. 1768685067391
  8. 1768685067847
  9. 1768685068240
  10. 1768685068668
  11. 1768685069102
  12. 1768685069533
  13. 1768685069970
  14. 1768685070393
  15. 1768685070880
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,241KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCT4AEXHU245510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,241 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1 for sale in London, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1 195,479 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck 66,052 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in London, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 227,336 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Hyundai Accent