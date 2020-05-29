Menu
$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

Merritt Auto

1-800-701-5936

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE| 1 OWNER| BACK UP CAMERA

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE| 1 OWNER| BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

1-800-701-5936

Sale Price

$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

  62,000KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5093696
  Stock #: 150181
  VIN: KMHD84LF8HU150181
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Due to the serious risks posed by the COVID-19 virus, MERRITT AUTO iIS OPEN BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY!
If you are uncomfortable visiting our offices, we are happy to coordinate video walkarounds on any vehicle in which you might be interested.$104 BI-WEEKLY @ 4.99 % A.P.R./72 MOS/BORROWING COST $2218* *O.A.C.  
ESTIMATE ONLY, actual may vary*
Our prices are all inclusive plus tax and licensing!
CALL US TODAY FOR A VIEWING AT 1-800-701-5936
** BALANCE OF FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 2021 OR 100000 KMS
** 1 OWNER / CERTIFIED / NEW BRAKE ROTORS AND PADS / NEW TIRES
MERRITT AUTO is a boutique style dealer with 25 years of finance and automotive experience and is proud to provide you with
QUALITY and COMPETITIVE PRICED PRE-OWNED Vehicles that you MERRITT.
All credit types are welcome; student, Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada. No matter what your credit situation is We will get you an approval!!!.
VISIT US AT MERRITTAUTO.COM, FILL OUT THE CREDIT PRE-APPROVAL APPLICATION 24/7 TO GET PRE-APPROVED BY ONE OF OUR FINANCE MANAGERS.
Buy with confidence, We are OMVIC REGISTER and member of Used Car Dealers Association- UCDA
* SEE US FOR DETAILS!.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Merritt Auto

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

1-800-701-XXXX

1-800-701-5936

