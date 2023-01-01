Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

205,059 KM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

205,059KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 205,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Elantra or just a Hyundai Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Elantras or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI ELANTRA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI ELANTRA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Elantra
* Finished in Blue, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity

Seating

5 Passenger
Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

