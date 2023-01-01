$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
205,059KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9788380
- Stock #: E4631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 205,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seating
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
