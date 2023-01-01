2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$27,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 8 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9978560

9978560 Stock #: FS:16254

FS:16254 VIN: KM8SNDHF1HU247439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,878 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.