2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

99,519 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT*AWD*PANO ROOF*BACKUP CAM

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT*AWD*PANO ROOF*BACKUP CAM

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,519KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6301281
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB2HG470469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,519 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

