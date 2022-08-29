Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Sonata

113,627 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Sport 2.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Sport 2.0T

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,627KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9079891
  • Stock #: E4243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4243
  • Mileage 113,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Sonata or just a Hyundai Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Sonatas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SONATA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Sonata
* Finished in Black, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
5 Passenger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
TURBO CHARGED
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 106,629 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 98,062 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry HY...
 104,505 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory