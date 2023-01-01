2017 Hyundai Tucson

$24,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 3 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608489

10608489 Stock #: OX:7507

OX:7507 VIN: KM8J3CA41HU500599

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,319 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Mechanical All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Interior Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.