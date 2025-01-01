$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
93,865KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 93,865 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Tucson or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Tucsons or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Tucson
* Finished in Blue, makes this Hyundai look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Sunroof
Safety
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Seating
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
Electric Mirrors
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUT CERTIFIED VEHICLES
POWER MIRRORS YES
HEATED SEATS – DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2017 Hyundai Tucson