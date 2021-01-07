2017 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Packages SE AWD

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control New Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD 4x4 ONE OWNER SE Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4WD Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor ECO Cross-Traffic Alert Pano Sunroof Balance of Hyundai Warranty Off Lease from Hyundai Canada Clean CarFax Report Coliseum Gray Metallic

